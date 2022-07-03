Anita Louise Clark October 27, 1925 - June 22, 2022 Anita L. Clark, 96, left this world unexpectedly June 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Anita was born October 27, 1925, on Kannah Creek, the daughter of Walter C. Black and Katherine M. Allen. Anita graduated from Mesa College with a Teaching Degree, and that is where she met her future husband, G. Keith Clark. They were happily married until his death on June 7, 1999. Anita and Keith had two surviving children, Katie A. Steele (Doug) and Calvin A. Clark. Laura Louise was born August 5, 1954 and passed away on August 6, 1954. Anita was a true outdoors woman, and she loved her days on the ranch and riding on the Grand Mesa with friends and family taking cattle up in the summer and back down in the fall to winter range. She treasured each and every day she spent on the Grand Mesa and always jumped at the opportunity to go back and see the Mesa and feed the chipmunks. She and Keith helped her brother, Crafts Black, on the Uncompahgre with his cattle and they repaired many miles of fence. In her youth, she and her sister, Wanda Black and brother-in-law, Bill Raber played for dances in the Gateway area and out into eastern Utah. Anita was an avid reader and historian. She was a walking encyclopedia on Western Colorado history and loved to read about Butch Cassidy and the Hole in the Wall gang. She was an incredible source of local history to several writers and helped them with a lot of the details about our local history. But her pride and joy were her three granddaughters, Amber, Lilli and Hillary. They were a constant source of joy, love and caring. She was so proud of them and shared stories about all three of them to anyone who would listen. She loved them dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, G. Keith Clark and her brothers, Tom Black, Crafts Black and her sister, Winifred Raber. Her sister, Wanda is living in Garden Grove, CA. Anita is survived by her two children, three grandchildren, extended families, and may beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held July 25, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 at Clarks Orchard River View at 3926 Highway 6 & 24 in Palisade, CO. 81526. October 27, 1925 - June 22, 2022 Anita Louise Clark
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:53:17 AM
Sunset: 08:43:32 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:53:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:21 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 05:54:22 AM
Sunset: 08:43:07 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 05:54:56 AM
Sunset: 08:42:51 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:55:31 AM
Sunset: 08:42:34 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:56:08 AM
Sunset: 08:42:14 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:56:45 AM
Sunset: 08:41:53 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.