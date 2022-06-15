Ann “Annie” Grant Reddin May 22, 1942 - June 6, 2022 Ann “Annie” Grant Ingraham Reddin was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 22, 1942 to Harold Ingraham Jr. and Florence Grant Holmes. She passed away peacefully on the night of June 6, 2022. She was a woman filled with life and love. She loved deeply and purely. She loved elephants, humming birds, polar bears, wolves, bulldogs and most living creatures except snakes. She had numerous bulldogs and loved them dearly. You could hear her coming just from the sound of her mustang. She loved to drive. She taught herself to cook by studying books and experimenting with healthy cooking. She made her own tofu, whole wheat bread, and grew sprouts under the kitchen sink. She left her children wanting nothing more than a bologna wonder bread sandwich. Growing up, Annie did most of the cooking and her sister, Sue, did most of the cleaning up after her. To her last day, Annie still cooked with every pot in the kitchen. She attended Cottey College for two years, where she was a competitive diver. She then transferred to Adams State College, where she met her true love, Paul Reddin. As a lifelong registered Republican voter, Annie was shocked to learn the man she married was a staunch Democrat while President of the local chapter of Young Republicans. She was a teacher and had an impact on countless students throughout her forty years of teaching. She started teaching in Baker, Oregon in 1964. The following school year she taught at a one-room schoolhouse in rural Rocheport, Missouri for four years while her husband went to graduate school. Upon graduation they moved back to the San Luis Valley, and raised two children, daughter, Sue and son, Jed. In 1983, the family moved to Grand Junction and Ann taught sixth grade at Pomona Elementary. When sixth grade moved to middle school, Ann transitioned to West Middle School where she finished out her career in 2004. Upon retirement she became active in the Western Colorado Timekeepers and repaired Ingraham clocks. She then volunteered in 2018-2019 at Dos Rios Elementary. Ann was very proud of her Scottish heritage, even after she had DNA testing and found she had very little Scott blood. Annie loved to travel. She ventured to Peru, Scotland, England, Canada, Mexico, and Alaska. She would light up when she saw animals in the wild. She often talked about the Polar Bears in Canada, the puffins in Alaska, llamas in Peru, and the kilted men in Scotland. She even tried deep sea fishing for halibut. She was in awe over the beauty of the world’s landscapes. She loved the castles in Scotland. When she witnessed a glacier calving in Alaska, she commented that it was one of her special moments. Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Reddin; sister, Rhoda; mother, Florence; father, Harold. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Marrasco (Paul) and granddaughter Ella; son, Jed (Lynnette) and grandsons Tristan, Wilder and Witt; sister, Sue Dietrich (Don) and nephew Bennett; nephews Damian and Gabriel. Services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2235 Kingston Rd, Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (suwa.org). This was a charity she loved to support.
