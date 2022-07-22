Ann Ruse Bradley August 21, 1928 - July 10, 2022 Ann Ruse Bradley passed away peacefully at HopeWest Hospice, Grand Junction, CO, on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the age of 93. Ann was born in Huntingdon, PA, on August 21, 1928, and grew up in Mount Union, PA, until attending Northampton (MA) School for Girls beginning in the 9th grade. She graduated from Smith College in 1950, where she gained many lifelong friends with whom she continued to keep in touch. Ann taught elementary school in the Boston area for two years before meeting her husband, Robert (Bob) Bradley, having their first child, and moving to Greendale, WI. The family also lived in San Diego, CA, and Quaker Hill, CT, before relocating to Phoenix, AZ, where Ann was a special education resource teacher for the Madison School District until retiring and settling in Grand Junction, CO. Ann and Bob immersed themselves in the Grand Junction community, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Symphony Guild, and other organizations. They also traveled all over the world and brought home many photos and stories to share with their friends and family. Wherever she lived, Ann was an avid gardener, including the past seven years as a resident at The Fountains, where she made her home after Bob’s passing in 2014. However, her greatest joy came from the many family get-togethers on Cape Cod and being able to have her kids and grandkids all together in one place. Ann is survived by son, Jonathan (Carol) Bradley of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Jennifer (Dan) Sullivan of Grand Junction; four adoring granddaughters, Amanda and Emma Bradley, Maley Sullivan, Emily (Ben) Hendricks; and her great-granddaughter, Sabina. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501, on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506, hopewestco.org; to Grand Junction Symphony Guild, 414 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501, gjso.org; The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, nature.org; or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:19 AM
Sunset: 08:35:05 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:06:07 AM
Sunset: 08:34:20 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:06:56 AM
Sunset: 08:33:33 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:07:46 AM
Sunset: 08:32:44 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:08:36 AM
Sunset: 08:31:54 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:09:26 AM
Sunset: 08:31:02 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:10:17 AM
Sunset: 08:30:08 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.