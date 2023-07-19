Ann Hurlburt Schnell February 17, 1935 - July 14, 2023 Ann Schnell, 88, entered life eternal on July 14, 2023, in Norwich, Vermont. Ann was born on Feb. 17, 1935, in Canaan, Connecticut, to Alice (Chapin) Hurlburt and R. Walter Hurlburt of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts. Ann graduated valedictorian from Sheffield High School in 1953. Following high school, she attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1956. She continued her education at Simmons Nursing College in Boston in 1957/58 with a degree in public health nursing. During this time she met and was courted by Jim Schnell originally from Tonawanda, N.Y. They were married on June 14, 1958 at Old Parish Congregational Church in Sheffield, Massachusetts. While living in Connecticut, Ann and Jim welcomed into life three children: Carl, Carrie, and Joanne. After moving to Youngstown, New York, they completed their family with the arrival of Laura. During this time Ann worked part time as a registered nurse at both Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, and Saint Mary's Hospital in Niagara Falls, New York.
In 1968, Jim and Ann moved to Scottsdale, Arizona. While in Scottsdale, Ann worked part-time at Scottsdale Memorial Hospital. Jim, Ann and their children moved to Durango, Colorado in 1975 where Ann began working at Dr. McKinley's office in Durango. The family returned to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1979 where Ann decided to finish her bachelor's degree in nursing and received that in 1987 from Arizona State University. Always interested in psychology, Ann decided to continue her education and received her Master Degree in Counseling in 1990. Following that, she worked as a counselor at the Family Service Agency in Scottsdale, Arizona and New Covenant Christian Counseling in Mesa, Arizona. She also cared for her mother, Alice Hurlburt while they lived in Arizona. Ann's faith was extremely important to her and she travelled to Russia on a medical mission trip in 1994.