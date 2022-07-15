Anna L. (Sagel) Grimsby February 28, 1931 - July 11, 2022 Anna L. (Sagel) Grimsby, age 91, left us July 11, 2022, at St Mary’s Hospital following cardiac complications. She was born February 28, 1931 in Berlin, Germany. A war bride, Anna married the love of her life, John Grimsby, in 1948 in Berlin. As the wife of a career military man she spent several years living at various posts around the world. Anna was a homemaker and expert seamstress. Quite active in her church she, along with her daughter Monika, sang in the church choir for years and was a member of the women’s group. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, reading, gardening, visiting with her neighbor Mary, having lunch with her friends from church and spending time with her family. Anna was a gentle, caring, dynamic woman with a vital appetite for life. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Grimsby and daughter Monika (David) Wooley. She left behind a son, Timothy (Susan) Grimsby; along with her cherished grandchildren, Sandra Wooley, David (Vicki) Wooley, Travis Grimsby, Ahna Luebs, Erin (Mike) Reynolds, and Kevin (Jessi) Grimsby. She was blessed with nine great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held at the Redlands United Methodist Church, 627 Village Way, Grand Junction, CO, on Saturday July 16 at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer’s Associations https://act.alz.org or the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give.
