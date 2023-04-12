Anne M. Taylor

Anne M. Taylor July 4, 1925 - April 7, 2023 Anne M. Taylor died April 7, 2023. She was 97. Anne Madeline Taylor was born on July 4, 1925 in Kemmerer, Wyoming to Konstantin and Stefanija (Budna) Podlesnik. On May 22, 1948, Anne married the love of her life Paul Howard Taylor in Kemmerer, Wyoming. They were married for 64 years. Three children were born to this union, James, Kathleen and Paula. She volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital as a Gray Lady for many years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, putting together puzzles, fishing, cooking and sharing recipes. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who put her family first. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Steve, John, Jack, sister Konnee Merchant, husband Paul Taylor, son-in-law John Snyder and grandson Brian Snyder. Anne is survived by her devoted children, James (Nancy) of Turkey, NC; Kathleen of Hutchinson, KS and Paula of Grand Junction, CO; four grandchildren Robert (Julia) Snyder; Amy (Rayno) Abang; Scott Bradford; Stephanie (Kees) Vermeulen; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held April 14, 2023 from 1pm-2pm at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction followed by the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Catholic Outreach.