Anthony Marcel Plsek February 8, 1944 - September 21, 2022 Tony, a lifelong resident of Grand Junction passed peacefully in his family home with his wife Sheila by his side. Easily recognized by his white hat and moustache was always willing to lend a hand when needed. On his tractor or 4-wheeler, in the fields, fishing, hunting, or camping, he was in his element outdoors. Whatever task he set out to do, he showed the same intense focus on hunting night crawlers for a fishing trip as he did growing the best crops or repairing anything mechanical. Born to Charlie and Enis (Landini) Plsek, he grew up on the family farm and graduated in 1962 from Grand Junction HS. He went on to earn his ASE certificate. He started his career busting tires and worked his way up to Manager of CM&H cycle shop. After 17 years, he quit to start his own business. He and his Dad Charlie built a 2 bay shop on 26 1/2 road and ran a successful repair shop for 20 years. He married his fourth wife Sheila in 1991 and in 1993 bought his farm from his Dad. Together they grew a small truck garden and raised Hay & Corn. Tony is preceded in death by his Dad, Charlie and Mom, Enis and a younger brother, Clarence “Chic” Plsek. He is survived by his wife Sheila, a sister Carol (Bill) Denison of Broomfield, CO and a half-brother Joe Maraschino of WY. 2 Daughters, Toni (Ben) Hurr and Sara Plsek both of Loveland, CO as well as 2 Grandsons and 2 Granddaughters. Tony, you will be deeply missed, fondly remembered and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest Hospice.
