Arlen Eugene Tooker March 24, 1931 - February 21, 2023 Arlen Eugene Tooker, 91, a longtime resident of Uravan, Nucla and Grand Junction, passed away at his home on February 21, 2023. He was born March 24, 1931, the first of ten children, to Clarence Truman and Arleen Mae (Edwards) Tooker in Crestone, Colorado. His family moved to Sunshine Mesa near Hotchkiss in 1942 where he attended local schools, graduating from Hotchkiss High School in 1950. He was involved in several sports, earning awards in boxing, wrestling, baseball, track and football. He was very proud to be a member of the All-State football team of 1949. On April 26, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Hann, of Hotchkiss, in Grand Junction and in 1952 he was called to serve our country as a medical corpsman in the Korean War. After he was honorably discharged from the Army in 1953, he and Helen moved to Uravan where they started their family. Arlen worked in the uranium mill and Helen taught in the elementary school. In 1969 they moved to Nucla, eventually relocating to Grand Junction in 1988. Helen, his wife of 57 years, passed away in August 2008 following a short illness. Arlen worked for Union Carbide for 38 years, starting as a laborer eventually becoming a mill foreman. After retiring from Union Carbide, he started a second career as a mail carrier, traveling round trip from Grand Junction to Norwood, eventually retiring at the age of 86. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, rock hounding and bowling. In his retirement, he enjoyed puttering around in his yard, tending a small vegetable garden and flowers. He also enjoyed reading local newspapers every day and following his favorite sports teams. Arlen was preceded in death by wife Helen, parents, two brothers, Ed and Truman and one sister Mary (Birdie) Vaughn. He is survived by daughters Beckie (Garry) Davis of Fruita, LeeAnn Tooker (Steve Thurman) of Grand Junction; sons Rodney (Julie) of Palisade and Duane (Caroline) of Nucla; 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters Frances Leuallen, Betty Jean Switzler and Marleen Shuss; three brothers Tom, Bob and David, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Other special people in his life include foster children, Eli Notsinneh, Danielle Wells, Kenneth White and their families. He was a good husband, father and grandfather as well as a friend to many. He will be missed.
