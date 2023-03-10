Audrey Lois Berry August 16, 1941 - January 19, 2023 On January 19, 2023, Audrey Lois Berry, wife, mom, grandmother, friend and public servant passed away peacefully. She was born in Denver, Colorado August 16, 1941 and is survived by her husband of 53 years, Pat, of Grand Junction, CO; her kids and their partners − Michelle Berry (Anne Stolsis) of Tucson, AZ, Kathy Stern (Tim) of New Braunfels, TX, Leonard Berry (Dianna) of Helena, MT and Mike Berry (Cheryl DeJulio) of Montrose, CO; two grandsons, three granddaughters and one great granddaughter. Audrey loved her family deeply and found great joy in spending time with them and participating in their escapades. Audrey also found great joy in her career pursuits. She was a special education teacher in the Denver Public school system, Western Slope Director of Senator Tim Wirth and U.S. Congressman Ray Kogovsek’s offices and retired as a public relations specialist for The Department of Energy’s Grand Junction office. In all of her work, she made tremendous differences in the lives of many people in Colorado. Having graduated in 1968 from the University of Colorado with a B.S. Degree in Education, Audrey’s first and most treasured professional calling was as a teacher. When she wasn’t teaching in a formal classroom, she was educating her kids and anyone who would listen to love the earth, treat others with deep kindness, and always return the shopping cart to the “holder thingy” (her words) in the parking lot. Audrey was a 5th generation Coloradan who found solace and inspiration in “her” Rocky Mountains. She loved playing games, spending time in the out of doors, and cheering on the Democrats and the Broncos. She was equally at home giving a speech at an elite fundraiser for a cause she believed in as she was bucking a bale of hay on the farm she and Pat owned for many years. As of this writing, one can imagine that Audrey is exploring the canyons of the Colorado National Monument, checking in on friends and loved ones, enjoying some traditional music in the West of Ireland, and spending time among the aspens of the Colorado high country. There will be no formal service, but if folks are so inclined, Audrey would appreciate a donation to their favorite charity in her honor. She would also encourage either a donation to the National Parks Foundation or the Democratic Party of Mesa County.
