Barbara Ellen Baum January 13, 1939 - August 14, 2022 Barbara Ellen Baum, age 83, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Capella of Grand Junction. Barbara was born on January 13, 1939 in Big Springs, TX to Luther Lytle Murray and Virgie Lee Nunn Murray. Barbara spent her childhood in Colton, CA where she graduated from Colton High School. Along with California, she was a former resident of Texas, Oregon, St. Thomas-US Virgin Islands and has been a resident of Grand Junction for the past 21 years. On June 18, 1960, Barbara married her beloved husband Charles Stephen Baum in San Bernardino, CA. Charles passed away on April 23, 2022. Throughout her life, Barbara was a proud Homemaker and member of First United Methodist of Grand Junction. She loved babies and children and always did things that enriched the lives of all her family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Charles; and her parents Luther and Virgie. Survivors include her son, Curtis Baum of Aspen, CO; daughters, Patty Harris of Grand Junction, CO and Karen Garcia of Woodland, CA; brothers, David Murray of Woodstock, IL and Mike Murray of Loveland, CO; sister, Jan Jackson of Sonoma, CA; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, CO on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 5-7pm. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11am. Burial will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1pm.
Chance of Rain: 34%
Sunrise: 06:31:58 AM
Sunset: 08:02:10 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 06:32:53 AM
Sunset: 08:00:48 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM
Sunset: 07:59:24 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:34:43 AM
Sunset: 07:58 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:35:38 AM
Sunset: 07:56:35 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:36:33 AM
Sunset: 07:55:09 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM
Sunset: 07:53:42 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.