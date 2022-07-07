Barbara Fairchild Hardy December 16, 1934 - July 2, 2022 Barbara F Hardy, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed July 2, 2022, at HopeWest in Grand Junction, Colorado. She is survived by her five children, Lana Horrocks (Cleve), Keith Hardy (Lani), Linda Nelson (Chuck), Evelyn Hardy, and Mark Hardy (Nikki); 19 grandchildren, and 53 great grandchildren; one brother, Basil Fairchild (Rowene). Barbara was born December 16, 1934, to Asahel Fairchild and Verla Kidman in her grandmother Birdie’s home in Mendon, Utah. She was raised in the Basin, and attended school in Oakley, Idaho. She loved art, writing and tumbling as she performed at basketball games. She was both high school homecoming queen and Cassia County rodeo queen. The Oakley Newspaper published her articles. A rodeo and horse race enthusiast, she and Jim’s first date was a double date to the rodeo. Jim and Barbara were married January 24, 1953, in her family home in the Basin. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple in 1971. Jim and Barbara’s first three children Lana, Keith, and Linda were born in Idaho. They moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1960 where Jim accepted a position in the FAA. In 1961 Evelyn was born in Oklahoma City and Mark was born in 1965 in Grand Junction, Colorado. She had a passion for all the arts including painting and making doe art ornaments, which she sold at craft fairs. Her family and friends were thrilled to receive soft sculpted hand made dolls. Barbara was a member of The Art Center of Western Colorado in Grand Junction. She would volunteer and take pottery classes. Owning her own kiln and pottery wheel, she made a variety of pots, pictures, plates and bowls. For many years she made beautifully crafted bowls for the Catholic Outreach fund raiser to feed the homeless at the “Empty Bowls” event each fall. Bringing the Christmas spirit to numerous children and adults, Barbara and Jim played Mr. and Mrs. Santa for many years. They also help children’s birthday parties on their small farm taking children on pony cart rides and even in the downtown parades. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jim and Barbara served a mission in 1991-1992 in the Washington D.C. Temple and two years at the Denver Temple. Barbara served in leadership positions in the Primary and Relief Society and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed being a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and telling and writing family histories. A visitation for Barbara will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Grand Junction West Stake Center, 2542 G Road, Grand Junction, CO, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The internment will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Basin Cemetery near Oakley, Idaho.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:55:30 AM
Sunset: 08:42:25 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:07 AM
Sunset: 08:42:06 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:44 AM
Sunset: 08:41:44 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:23 AM
Sunset: 08:41:21 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:02 AM
Sunset: 08:40:55 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:58:43 AM
Sunset: 08:40:28 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:24 AM
Sunset: 08:39:59 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.