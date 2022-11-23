Barbara Gallagher

Barbara Gallagher November 14, 1940 - November 5, 2022 Barbara Jean Gallagher 81 years young passed away in Grand Junction, CO on November 5, 2022. Born November 14, 1940 in Chicago Ill. She moved west when she was 20. Barbara had spent the last 16 years in Colorado but her heart and home was in Roswell N.M. Her lifelong career lasted 27 years with the phone company. She started as a Telephone Operator and retired as an Engineer. She received her GED when she was 43. Barbara lived life to the fullest. She loved camping, fishing, gardening, music and was an amazing cook. Her home was always filled with plants that anyone would envy. She loved to dance and sing. Warm sun and she was in her bathing suit getting her tan on. She had a great sense of humor and when she was with her sister Judy they were a force to be reconned with. She is survived by son, Guy (Carla) CO, daughters; Laura (Mike) WY, Patsy of TX, and Karen of AZ. Grandchildren; Russel, James, Kristopher, Kristina, Elizabeth, Victoria and Vanessa and several great grandchildren; sister, Joan; and brother, Jimmy. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Gallagher, parents, James and Margaret, sisters, Margie and Judy.