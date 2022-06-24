Barbara Grote-Zavada June 20, 1938 - February 18, 2022 Barbara Grote-Zavada of Castle Valley, UT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2022, in White Bear Lake, MN after a challenging, but courageous battle with cancer. She was 83. Barbara was born June 20, 1938, to the late Paul E. Weber and Johanna E.(Kuhlich) Weber in Jena, Germany. She emigrated to the United States with her father in 1953. After high school, Barbara attended Traphagen School of Fashion and Rochester Institute of Technology. She worked as a fashion designer, illustrator, graphic designer, artist and author. Barbara was a loving mom and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elfi Mercier. She is survived by her daughter, Erika (John) Schaefer and her grandchildren, John, Hayden and Amber. Barbara lived life to the fullest. She was passionate about her family, her friends, creating art, her self-published books, The Immigrant I&II, traveling in her Scamp, flying, being a member of the Civil Air Patrol, hiking, all things German and her faith in the Lord. She will be missed! A memorial to celebrate her life and love will take place on Sunday, June 26, at the Oak Shelter in Lincoln Park east of the swimming pool near the tennis courts around 4:00p.m. to 4:30 p.m. following the annual German American Club Potluck Picnic at 3:00 p.m.. The club will furnish fried chicken and attendees will bring an ample dish to share. The Alpine Echo Band will entertain us. All are welcome at both events. If you wish to submit a written memory to be read, submit it to jkwitt811@aol.com. For further information on both events, contact Jim Witt at 970-209-9241 talk or text.
