Barbara Hultz White November 17, 1943 - March 3, 2023 On March 3, 2023, Barbara Hultz White passed away peacefully at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, CO at the age of 79. She valiantly ended her lengthy fight with Rheumatoid Arthritis and more recently Dementia. For the last two years of her life, she was under the expert care of LaVilla Grande Care Center. Barbara is survived by her husband David, her daughter Michelle, and grandsons Doland and DJ (David Joseph). Barbara was born on November 17, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA. She graduated from Germantown High School and pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at Ursinus College. From there she was a Head Start teacher to Philadelphia’s youth. A season of skiing in Aspen, CO lead to her relocation to that area in the late 1970s where she met her doting husband, David. In 1982, they were married there and soon after welcomed their daughter Michelle. Through the years, Barbara was an avid crafter, with rubber-stamping being her favorite. She was well known in her group of crafting friends for her humor and wit. She was a devoted horse show mom to her daughter and a faithful wife and homemaker to her husband, David. In the years her memory was taken away, she would still say that the day they married was her favorite day. There will be a small service for immediate family members only at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Dementia Society of America or Rheumatoid Arthritis Association.
