Bette Louise Burford April 18, 1931 - October 8, 2022 Bette Louise (Brady) Burford was born to her parents Floyd and Irene (McCoy) Brady, in her grandparents home on North 7th Street in Grand Junction, Colorado. She had an older sister, Imogene, and a younger sister, Cathy. She had an adventuresome childhood, moving frequently, as her father was employed in road construction throughout Colorado. She graduated from Manual Training High School in Denver, Colorado in 1949. After high school she returned to Grand Junction with her parents. She was introduced by a friend to Pierce Burford. They were married April 8, 1951 and celebrated 67 devoted years together before Pierce passed away in 2019. They lived in Fruita for much of their married life, 43 years on a small ranch on J Road. Bette and Pierce devoted themselves to raising their family, three sons and one daughter. They also suffered the painful loss of a stillborn daughter in 1964. Bette exemplified strength and faith throughout her life, always facing any challenge that came her way with love and patience. She is a member of the Fruita United Methodist Church. Bette was a talented homemaker, spending many hours sewing clothing, canning fruit, and gardening. After the children were grown and on their own, she returned to school and became a travel agent. As a benefit of working in the travel industry, she and Pierce had the opportunity to travel. In their retirement years, they purchased a 5th Wheel camper and enjoyed many happy camping excursions with their extended family. A highlight of each summer was a visit to their favorite spot, Animas Forks, near Silverton, Colorado as well as spending a week with family at their time share in Vail, Colorado. Bette enjoyed close relationships with her cousins on both the Brady and McCoy sides of the family, attending many family reunions over the years. Bette is survived by her children; Darwin and Peggy (Eddy) Burford, Douglas and Debbie (Haller) Burford, David and Julie (Basham) Burford all of Fruita, Colorado and Dana and Larry Morrison of St. George, Utah; eleven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren and one expected in March. She is also survived by her younger sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Richard DiPaola, Grand Junction, Colorado, a sister-in-law, Helen Burford, Grand Junction, Colorado as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend gratitude to the care takers at Grand Villa Assisted Living and Hope West Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope West, 3090 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or online at https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/ Arrangements are under the direction of Martin’s Mortuary. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Fruita Methodist Church.
