Betty Ann Dennis May 6th, 1939 - September 25th, 2022 On Sunday, September 25th, 2022, Betty Ann Dennis, Loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away at the age of 83. Betty was born on May 6th, 1939 in Quebec, Canada to Clifford and Harriet Pynn. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 5, going on to become an American Citizen, an achievement she was very proud of. Betty attended Trenton State College before settling down to raise her family in Roebling and Florence, NJ. She went on to get her teaching degree and worked as both a substitute teacher and as Florence Township Librarian. She worked at a Car Auction and eventually became an Auction Clerk for Dingman and James. A fast-paced job, recording sales and collecting money, she enjoyed the excitement that came along with the bidding. She retired to Colorado but found she needed more to keep her busy, so she worked in property management, keeping property files and doing legal work. Betty loved to travel with both family and friends, loving the beach most of all. She liked to say she inherited her love of the sea from her ancestor, Captain Bonney Bob Bartlett, who captained the boat that sailed Perry to the North Pole. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dogs Muttley and T.J. She is survived by her sister, Cindy and Husband, Bill, her children; son Chris and wife, Vicki, daughter Dawn and husband, David, and son Shawn, 7 Grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews and blended family. The family is planning a celebration of life on May 6th, 2023, as a way to give family and friends time to plan for travel. Details to follow as date gets closer. Please take a moment to share memories at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in her memory to Hopewest Hospice, https://www.hopewestco.org/ways-to-donate/#ways-to-donate
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:10:21 AM
Sunset: 06:56:31 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 07:11:18 AM
Sunset: 06:54:55 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 31%
Sunrise: 07:12:15 AM
Sunset: 06:53:20 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:13:13 AM
Sunset: 06:51:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM
Sunset: 06:50:11 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM
Sunset: 06:48:38 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:16:07 AM
Sunset: 06:47:05 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: E @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.