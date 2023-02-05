Betty J. Rodgers August 23, 1926 - January 22, 2023 “My Gigi”, “My Auntie B”, “My Aunt Betty”, and “Mom”: Betty J. Rodgers passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the age of 96. Growing up in Grand Junction, Betty married and had her family of three children, Rhandy, Rhonda, and Brent while living in Mexico City; Valencia, Venezuela; and Jamaica before returning to Grand Junction to live the balance of her life working with Valley Insurance Agency and playing her favorite game, Dominos, with her neighborhood friends, golfing and going on long walks with her friends and family. Betty was the sister of Esther Faussone; and brothers, Floyd and Bud Clark. She was blessed with wonderful grandchildren, Ian Rodgers Roberts, B.J. Rodgers, Drew and Candice, and of course wonderful great grandchildren. Karen (Niece) and Buzz Moore learned many fun stories and had great times with Aunt Betty during the last years of her life. A private family gathering will follow at a later date. Donations may be made to Roice-Hurst Animals in the name of “Domino”, Betty’s adorable loveable cat. She had a great life, and thank you St. Mary’s Hospital and Hospice for your loving care.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:17:41 AM
Sunset: 05:38:25 PM
Humidity: 81%
Wind: SE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:16:42 AM
Sunset: 05:39:35 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 07:15:41 AM
Sunset: 05:40:46 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NNW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:14:39 AM
Sunset: 05:41:56 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:13:36 AM
Sunset: 05:43:06 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:12:31 AM
Sunset: 05:44:16 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:11:25 AM
Sunset: 05:45:26 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: E @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.