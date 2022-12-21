Betty Lou Canfield May 27, 1935 - November 23, 2022 Betty Lou (Barnes) Canfield of Pueblo, Colorado passed away on November 23, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 87, after battling dementia for many years. Betty was born on May 27, 1935, in Denver, Colorado to Norman E. and Rose M. (Shaft) Barnes. She had three sisters, Gwen (McCown) Karas, Norine Brinkhaus, and Gail Hood. Betty was raised in Pueblo, moving there from Denver when she was 2 years old. She graduated from Central High School in Pueblo in 1953 and married the love of her life, Harold D. Canfield, on November 21, 1954. Together they had four children; Rick Alan, Deanna Kim, Jay Dean, and Tricia Dawn. Betty worked at Rocky Mountain Bank Note Co. from 1953 to 1955, then at CF&I Steel Mill from 1955 until her retirement 42 1/2 years later in 1997. Betty served as treasurer of Minnequa University Club Ladies Auxiliary from 1987 to 1989, was a member of F.O.E. #145 Auxiliary, and was a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital. Betty was a proud Pueblo native. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed her crafts, and she loved entertaining with friends, especially in her beloved Sunset Park neighborhood. Betty lived in Pueblo for 78 years before moving to Grand Junction in 2015 to live with her daughter. Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Deanna, sons, Jay Dean and Rick, parents, Norman and Rose, all three sisters, and her loving husband, Harold of 52 1/2 years. She is survived by her daughter, Tricia (Phill) Raimer and daughter-in-law Susan Christian, grandchildren; Nicole Canfield, Taylor Canfield, Karlee (Chris) Faulk, Caitlyn Canfield, Wyatt Raimer, and Morgan Raimer, and great-grandchildren; William Faulk and Thaddeus Faulk. A memorial service will be held in Pueblo at a later date to be determined. Her family respectfully request food and flowers be omitted and suggest contributions be made in Betty’s name to Dream Weavers of Southern Colorado, American Cancer Society in Pueblo, Colorado, or HopeWest in Grand Junction, Colorado.
