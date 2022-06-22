Betty Pauline Leever December 25, 1923 - February 13, 2022 Betty Pauline Leever, age 98, of Grand Junction, passed away February 13, 2022 at Hope West after a brief illness. Betty was born December 25, 1923 to Billy Fred and Pauline Clever Terry in Kansas City, Kansas. After a divorce, she was raised by J.O. and Pauline Blanchard. She attended school in Kansas City, and was graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1941. She had an adventurous childhood with her two step-brothers, Leonard and Larry. During her senior year, she met John Leever while working after school. They were married in Kansas City on June 7, 1942. John was drafted, and served in the Coastal Artillery on Fischers Island, Connecticut. She joined him there. Their son John Terry, was born in nearby New London in 1944. They returned to Kansas City after the war, and Betty supported the family working as a secretary while John completed Pharmacy School. They moved to Dallas, Texas in 1952. Betty was the office manager for a construction company until she and John acquired a drug store in Richardson, Texas, where they eventually settled. She assumed the duties of general manager of the store, while John managed the Pharmacy. In 1960 Robert Rankin was invited into the family as a foster son. Later, after the store was sold, she returned to the business world as an office manager for a small petroleum company. Upon John’s retirement, hey moved to Grand Junction. She was an avid artist, talented in various media. Her work in hand painted china won awards from the Richardson Community Fair, The Ceramic Art Guild of Fort Worth, and The State Fair of Texas. Her oil paintings decorated the home. Bowling was a favorite sport, which she enjoyed for many years. Travel was an important part of her life, from car camping adventures with improvised gear in the late 1940’s to R.V. adventures later. She and John were active with the Good Sam Club in Grand Junction, where valued friendships were made. Betty’s greatest joy, however, was as a grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by Brother Larry Blanchard; son, John Terry (Ruth); foster son, Robert Rankin (Jill); Daughter-in-law Barbara Stallings (Tom); grandchildren Lisa Rankin, Cindy Thornton (Doug), Sarah Shelp (Marty), John Duncan (Holly); and great grandchildren Diana Shelp, Charlotte Shelp, Brett Thornton, Natalie Leever, Nora Leever. She is preceded by her husband John in 1996, and brother Leonard, in 1992. A Celebration of Life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary Monday, June 27, at 11AM. Memorial donations suggested to HopeWest 3090 N. 12th #b, Grand Junction 81506.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:18 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:03 AM
Sunset: 08:43:29 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 63F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 05:49:18 AM
Sunset: 08:43:38 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:49:36 AM
Sunset: 08:43:46 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:49:54 AM
Sunset: 08:43:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:15 AM
Sunset: 08:43:55 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:50:37 AM
Sunset: 08:43:56 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: W @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.