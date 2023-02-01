Bill E. Harris December 29, 1925 - January 22, 2023 Bill Eugene Harris, 97, passed away on January 22, 2023 at his home in Littleton, Colorado. He was the only child born to Myrtle Edith Edington Harris and Douglas Whitney Harris at the Harris Ranch on Grand Mesa, Colorado in his grandparent’s home. He lived nearby with his parents at their ranch where he was an independent and well-loved boy, roaming and freely exploring his beloved Grand Mesa. He briefly attended Molina’s two room schoolhouse and the small school in Mesa until the 11th grade when he moved to Grand Junction to finish school where he boarded at his aunt Julia Harris’ home. While at Grand Junction High School he met Evelyn Lucille Tebedo whom he would go on to marry on September 2, 1950. Upon graduation, Bill entered the US Navy serving from March 1944 to 1946. He then attended school at Mesa College (now Colorado Mesa University) before receiving his Engineering degree from the University of Denver in 1950. Bill went on to work throughout Colorado, first for the US Geological Survey performing surface water monitoring (Denver and then Grand Junction) before working for the Upper Colorado River Conservancy District in Glenwood Springs. He then became a manager for the Umcompahgre Valley Waters Users Association in Montrose. In 1964 Bill became the owner of the Twitty Abstract Company (now known as Title Services, Inc.) in Raton, New Mexico. Evelyn and Bill lived in Raton for 46 years where they were active community members. Bill served as president of the New Mexico Land Title Association from 1971-1972. He was also a long time member in the Raton Rotary Club and the Elks Lodge. As part of the Raton Chamber, Bill worked to bring and help run a motor vehicle licensing office back to Raton. Bill continued to operate Title Services until his retirement in 1990 when his son, Bob Harris, took over the business. After retirement Bill continued to assist Title Services and worked as a land surveyor throughout Colfax County. In 2010, the couple moved to Littleton, Colorado. Bill and Evelyn lived a full life raising a family while building a successful business. Their active lifestyle reflected their diverse interests including education, music, travel, culture, history, and art. Throughout his life, Bill loved watching wildlife and continued to enjoy being outdoors, walking and golfing as much as possible. He was an avid golfer playing into his 90s. The couple was especially proud of their family and maintained close ties with their children. While Evelyn preceded Bill in death (in April 2022), they are survived by their four children: Robert David ‘Bob’ Harris (wife Kathy Porter Harris) of Raton, New Mexico; Denise Marie (Bacca) Ries (husband Mark Ries) of Littleton, Colorado; Mary Jean Harris (partner Thomas A. Romero) of Littleton, Colorado; and Nancy Ann Holub (husband James ‘Pete’ Holub) of Louviers, Colorado. Their grandchildren include: Jennifer Marie Bacca Mills; Darlene Renee Bacca Nichols; Christina Diane Bacca Caldwell; Cameron Joseph Holub (who proceeded him in death), Spencer Arvid Holub, and James Laurence Holub. There are also 6 (soon to be 7) great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends. Services were held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Chapel at Ellis Family Services, 13436 West Arbor Place, Littleton, Colorado, 80127. Condolences can be made online on Bill’s Tribute Wall at www.EllisFamilyServices.com. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation in Bill’s memory to the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Ellis Family Services, Funeral and Memorial Care, 13436 W. Arbor Place, Littleton, CO 80127.
