Bill Hurd November 1, 1958 - August 13, 2022 Bill Hurd, age 63, collapsed Saturday, August 13, doing one of his favorite activities, bicycling hills. He was our beloved brother, dear husband, loving father, joyful uncle, and steadfast friend. Born on November 1st, 1958, in Perry, IA, to Kate and Gene Hurd, he was the seventh of nine children. He attended Iowa State University where he met his wife, Sheila. They were happily married for forty years. After attending Colorado University Law school, they moved to Grand Junction where he practiced law for five years and they had twin sons, Alex and Michael. He then followed his first calling and went to Colorado State University to obtain his MSU. He helped many people through his twenty-five-year career in various capacities, retiring from Community Hospital in 2019. He and his family enjoyed many trips through the years visiting his treasured family and friends, many times with their bikes on the back of the car. He was always ready for an adventure and loved exploring new places, playing games, bicycling, and disc golf. He will be remembered for his ever-present smile, his deep compassion for everyone, and his gentle nature. He leaves behind his wife and sons; siblings, Joe (Judy), Patty (Tim), Rob (Henry), Dick, Ed (Quonnella), Kath (Steve), Beth (Bill); sister-in-law, Julie; many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Steve. Donations can be made to Community Food Bank or Shepherd of the Valley.
