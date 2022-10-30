Bishop Harold Lee Harrison June 3, 1937 - October 25, 2022 Bishop Harold Lee Harrison (Hal), age 85 of Palisade, Colorado was born in Denver, Colorado on June 3, 1937. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 25, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Hal is survived by his loving wife of 69 years: Shirley June Harrison (Strawmier). He is also survived by his daughter, Susan Reed (Don Reed); son, Gary Harrison (Dona Harrison), and preceded in death by his son, Steven Harrison. Grandchildren: Amy Stabolito, Naomi Hiatt, Nathan Harrison, Laura Dominguez and Simon Glen; Thirteen Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandchild. Hal was known for his love of the outdoors. He loved to fly fish, ride horses, go hunting and was an avid bicyclist who participated in several Kokopelli challenges. He was a Scout Master and under his leadership, several young men became Eagle Scouts. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served many callings and leadership roles. Hal’s career was selling Life Insurance for New York Life for 30 years. Memorial Services to be held on Wednesday November 2, 2022, and will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 3076 E ½ Rd Grand Junction, Colorado 81504. Viewing to be held at 10am and Memorial Service at 11am. Arrangements by Palisade Funeral Home 970-464-5333.
