Bobette Denise McCallum May 31, 1947 - August 6th, 2022 On August 6th, 2022 our beloved, Bobette Denise McCallum, entered into her final rest with her family surrounding her. She was our True North, bright shining light and a force of nature. She will be missed greatly and remembered often. She was born Bobette Denise Murphy on May 31, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to Robert Lee and Johnna Lee Murphy. She grew up in Loma, Colorado. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Douglas McCallum and her parents. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Her survivors include her children; Chris (Julie) McCallum of Grand Junction, Colorado and Tracy McCallum, of Palisade, Colorado. Grand Children; Colton and Devyn McCallum, Danielle Williams, Elizabeth ( Cole) Roof and Madyson Masias. Great-grandchildren; Jarred Williams, Jaxson and Natalie Roof. Sister, Gail Tompkins and brother Gary (Peggy) Murphy. Brother in law Michael McCallum and his lovely wife Linda that was one of Bobette’s closest friends. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Longtime family friend Hector Olivas and his family. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Hope West Hospice for their exquisite care of our Mom, Grama, Ams in the last days of her life. A private grave-side ceremony was held. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hope West Hospice to honor the memory we all carry of her.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:26:32 AM
Sunset: 08:10:12 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:27:27 AM
Sunset: 08:08:54 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:28:22 AM
Sunset: 08:07:35 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:29:17 AM
Sunset: 08:06:16 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:30:12 AM
Sunset: 08:04:55 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 06:31:07 AM
Sunset: 08:03:34 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 41%
Sunrise: 06:32:02 AM
Sunset: 08:02:12 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.