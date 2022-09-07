C Dennis King July 5, 1952 - August 31, 2022 Longtime Delta and Mesa County resident Dennis King unexpectedly passed away at his home in Fruita, Colorado on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Dennis was 70 years of age. Dennis was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado on July 5, 1952, the son of Chester “Don” and Dorothy “Dee” (Widner) King. Dennis spent his carefree childhood in Delta and graduated from Delta High School in 1970. After high school, he attended Mesa Junior College, transferred to Colorado State University, and finished up his schooling at Western State College. Through his school years Dennis made many fond memories and friends that would be dear to him for the rest of his life. Dennis began his career in the banking industry in 1975 at United Bank of Delta. His banking career afforded him opportunities and experiences that would bless his life until the end. One of the opportunities that came from this was meeting his soon to be wife who also worked at the bank. Dennis and Lorie fell fast in love and were married on August 23, 1980, at the Delta United Methodist Church. This love blessed them with two beautiful daughters that were the light of their lives. Dennis loved his country and community and enthusiastically served them in more ways than can be counted. He was a member of Church on the Rock in Grand Junction. After retiring from Home Loan State Bank in 2021, Dennis was able to further pursue his outside interests which included fishing, Dodgers baseball, Duke basketball, keeping a family journal, being an avid history buff with a passionate focus on his family, and of course spending time with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. Dennis had a heart of gold, a quick wit, an incredible talent to remember facts, the best sense of humor, immense generosity and a profound love of the Lord. He knew how to light up a room and make everyone laugh. He will be missed deeply. Dennis is survived by his “Sweet Baby” of 42 years, Lorie, his loving daughters; Amanda Sparks (Steven), and Whitney Hemphill (Henry), and his adoring grandsons; Jackson Hemphill, Carson Sparks, Lukas Hemphill, and Korbin Sparks, all from Fruita. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Dorothy “Dee” King of Delta, his sister Gayla Clay (Aaron) of Delta, and brother, Brett King (Cheri) of Westminster, along with many other cherished family members. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Chester “Don” King and both sets of grandparents: Chester and Mabel Widner and Chester and Hazel King. Dennis’ celebration of life will take place on Thursday, September 8th at Grace Community Church in Delta with Pastor Paul Labig officiating. A viewing will begin at 9:00am, with services to follow at 10:00am. Burial will follow the service at the Delta City Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dennis’ name can be sent to: DHS Class of 1970 Scholarship Fund, c/o DHS Alumni Association, 15949 L J Road, Delta, CO 81416 Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
