Candace Seidel

Candace Seidel September 17, 1951 - May 8, 2023 Candace LaRae Seidel, age 71, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 8, 2023.

Born September 17, 1951, she was the daughter of Paul Gerald Gustin and LaRae Maxine Vandeman. She graduated from Rosalie High School in Rosalie, Nebraska in 1969 and married Neal Peterson that same year. The couple had two children, Joseph and Wanda. The family lived in several locations due to Neal's military service. Later, the couple divorced. Candace worked for many years at Upland Industries in Omaha, Nebraska. She moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1988 and married William Seidel on December 18, 1990. Together they owned and operated several businesses in the Grand Junction area.