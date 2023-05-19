Candace Seidel September 17, 1951 - May 8, 2023 Candace LaRae Seidel, age 71, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 8, 2023.
Born September 17, 1951, she was the daughter of Paul Gerald Gustin and LaRae Maxine Vandeman. She graduated from Rosalie High School in Rosalie, Nebraska in 1969 and married Neal Peterson that same year. The couple had two children, Joseph and Wanda. The family lived in several locations due to Neal's military service. Later, the couple divorced. Candace worked for many years at Upland Industries in Omaha, Nebraska. She moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1988 and married William Seidel on December 18, 1990. Together they owned and operated several businesses in the Grand Junction area.
Candace's world revolved around her family and friends. Those who knew her were blessed to share in her many interests. She loved clothes; she always looked stunning. She loved casinos; she had a knack for winning nearly every time. She loved cooking; her family and friends treasure her cookbooks. She loved discovering new gadgets; she delighted in sharing them with those close to her. She loved her home; it was always beautifully decorated. She loved her friends. Whether it was helping them pack at the last minute, playing a game of cribbage in the evening, enjoying a rare moment of quiet with them, or sharing a glass of wine despite being several hundred miles away; her many friends can attest to her devotion and generosity. Most of all, she loved her family; she cared for and spoiled them all. She gave 100% to every person. She was unique. She was Love. She was Candy.
Candace was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William H Seidel.
Candace is survived by her children, Joseph (Sara) Peterson and Wanda Peterson; her step-children, John (Lisa) Seidel and Rob (Marsha) Seidel; her grandchildren, Willow Peterson, Zane Peterson, Blake Seidel, Trisha Seidel, Drew Seidel, and Rory Seidel; her siblings, Sandra (Matt) Titus, Michael (Kathy) Gustin, Judith Busselman, and Scott (Thai) Gustin; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on May 20, 2023, at Victory Life Church, 2066 US-50, Fruita, CO 81521.