Carl Curtis Cox April 17, 1946 - July 7, 2022 Carl Curtis Cox passed away in the loving care of his wife, Karen, after a long battle with Dementia and Diabetes. Carl was born in Grand Junction in the old St. Mary’s on Colorado Avenue. He was very proud that he lived out his entire 76 years in Grand Junction with never a desire to live anywhere else. Carl graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1965, where he was the State Champion of Wrestling his senior year. He attended Western State in Gunnison, CO. He married Karen on January 3, 1970, by eloping to Las Vegas, NV, at the Little Chapel of the West. They stay married for 52 years, until his death. Carl and Karen had three children, Kari (Steven) Thayer, Tristan (Eric) Wutke and Carl (Melissa) Cox Jr. He was the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, Chandon, Kyler, Tanner, Jacob, Kade, Curtis, Jarrod, Keegan and McKenna. He has one great-granddaughter, Emery, and another grandson on the way. Carl worked on his father-in-law’s cow ranch, sold cars for nearly 25 years, was the maintenance man at the Bank of Grand Junction and maintenance/grounds keeper at Rocky Mtn. Orthopedics, until his retirement in 2015. Carl loved all Colorado wildlife, yard sales, Munchies in Fruita with his best friends Gay and Gene Williams, the Broncos, old westerns and his family. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Clement Cox and Lola Pearl Patterson-Cox and his brother, Brad Cox. He is survived by his wife; all his children and grandchildren/great grandchildren; and by his sister, Donna Anderson-Sedillo. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, July 13th, at 11:00 a.m. at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Jct., CO.
