Carl Erik Gomez June 4, 1966 - March 8, 2023 Carl Eric Gomez, 56, passed away peacefully, with his loved ones by his side on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Clifton, CO. He bravely lost his short battle with Interstitial Lung Disease. Carl was born Carl Eric Gomez on June 4, 1966 in Grand Junction, CO to Francisco Valentino Gomez and Rosalia Virginia Guzman. He grew up in the Grand Junction community and attended schools in the Grand Valley. He also lived in Portland, OR. Carl worked as a dry waller/hanger most of his life, yet he had many trades in the construction field as well. Carl enjoyed many hobbies including: fishing at the river and lakes here in Grand Junction, bicycle riding, hunting, camping, taking long walks, wood carving, shooting guns, archery, listening to his oldies music and football, he absolutely loved his Denver Broncos, no matter what! He had a great sense of humor and was quite a prankster, he loved to play jokes and pranks on people and see the reactions on their faces, and start laughing. He had a soft heart for stray animals and was always the first to feed them. Carl was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever needed. Carl was a devoted father, he always looked forward to spending quality time with his youngest son “Elias” and loved receiving calls and getting visits from his eldest children who lived out of town. He had lots of friends and relatives whom he stayed close to through the years and whom he could count on. He was a social bug, he loved people all together. Carl will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and loved ones. His presence will be remembered as strong, helpful, energetic, and above all a survivor through many situations in his life. He will continue to live in our hearts forever. He is survived by his daughters, Ciera Gomez of Portland OR; Rosalia Gomez of Los Angeles CA; Angelina Gomez of Bentonville AR; Katherine Ann Tucker of Denver CO; and Sons, Jonatan Gomez of Wichita KS; Elias Manuel Gomez of Grand Junction CO. Sisters, Andrea Gomez Duarte (Michael) of Denver CO; Ericka Gomez (Genaro) of Grand Junction CO; and brother, Francisco Valentino Gomez Jr. of Denver CO. Grandchildren, Santos, Hugo, Mariah, Isaiah, Jordan, Elisa, Laylah, and Amia. Godchildren, Valentino Gomez-Guerrero, Andreas Rivera, and Selena Gomez − all of Grand Junction CO.; several special nieces, nephews, cousins and his companion friend, Willie Ann Harrell, who all loved him very much. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Carl Eric Gomez JR.; brother, Edward Lee Guzman; and sister, Carmen Gomez-Guerrero. Services will take place March 23, 2023 from 5-7 pm at the Journey Church (Riverside Community Church), 520 W. Colorado Avenue, Grand Junction CO 81501 with a graveside service March 24, 2023 from 12-2 pm at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery followed by a potluck style, celebration of life from 4-7 pm back at the Journey Church.
