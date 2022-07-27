Carol Sue Dudley December 18, 1951 - July 13, 2022 Carol Sue Dudley passed away peacefully at Hope West in Grand Junction, Colorado, on July 13, 2022, at the age of 70, surrounded by her family and friends. Carol was born in Huntington Park, California, on December 18, 1951, to Josephine Fullen and William Snow. Carol grew up in Southern California. After graduating from John F Kennedy High School in Orange County, she entered the U. S. Marine Corps and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. She had the honor of being the secretary for a general during her time in the military. Throughout her life Carol enjoyed all manner of arts and crafts. She was an expert quilter, winning many blue ribbons for her beautiful work. She was a tole painter, seamstress, jewelry maker and florist, among her many other talents. She also was a judge for crafts for 4-H children at county and state fairs. She was always willing to teach others or make something special for those she loved. Carol enjoyed cooking and baking and always had something delicious to share on the counter with anyone who stopped by. She loved her family and friends very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Shortly before she passed, Carol celebrated 42 years of marriage with Frank, the love of her life. He filled her life with unconditional love, joy and caring. Carol is survived by her husband, Frank A. Dudley, Grand Junction, CO; mother, Josephine Fullen, Muskogee, OK; children, Tracy Dudley Bunk, Grand Junction, CO, Marlena (Michael) Staudinger, Dickinson, ND, Mark Dudley, Fargo, ND, Frank A. (Antje) Dudley Jr., Cologne, Germany, and Michael J. (Kerstin) Dudley, Goettingen, Germany; grandchildren, Leon Stille, Hailey Bunk, Carlotta Voss, Lina Stille, Mason Bunk, Lily Dudley, Luis Dudley, Greta Dudley, Abby Staudinger and Samuel Staudinger; sisters, Judy (Michael) Bollweg, Payson, AZ, Melodee Fullen, Marie (Ernest) Smith, Commerce, TX; brothers, Ryan (Elizabeth) Dudley, Alexandra, VA, Richard Fullen and Robert Fullen. Carol will be laid to rest in the Jensen, UT cemetery at a later date.
