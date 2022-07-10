Carolyn L. Kraft Whiting July 17, 1933 - March 30, 2022 Carolyn L. Kraft Whiting, 88, originally of Grand Junction, passed away at her home in northern Idaho on March 30, 2022. Carolyn grew up on a peach orchard in the Grand Junction area and attended Grand Junction High School. After graduation she went to the University of Idaho, where she met her husband of almost 68 years, Jerry. He predeceased her by a few months. In Idaho, Carolyn got a degree in education. She then worked as an elementary school teacher in the US and Canada for 20 years. While working as a teacher, she earned a Master’s degree from Stanford, writing a thesis about western US water resources. Starting in the late 1970s, Carolyn used her scientific training to work in the natural resource industry, with employers that included the Solar Energy Research Institute (now NREL) and Resources USA, a mineral engineering consulting firm, both in Golden, and for the University of Alberta in Canada. After her first retirement at 65, she returned to her high school career as a baker and continued to work till she was 80. Carolyn is survived by her son. Private services were held in April.
