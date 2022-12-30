Cecilia (Chris) Henley Chapman March 12, 1927 - December 25, 2022 Our beautiful Cecilia (Chris) Henley Chapman, went to be with our Heavenly Father on December 25, 2022. Chris was born to John & Petrita C’Debaca in Denver, CO on March 12th, 1927. Chris attended and graduated from Annunciation High School in 1945. She married Joseph Henley on January 28th 1951 and divorced in 1977. She later married Joseph Chapman in 1984 and has enjoyed a total of 40 wonderful years. Chris was a daughter, mother, wife, and grandmother. Her children were Colleen (Michael) Sharp, Judith Ann-Amthor HenJey, Tyran Celeste Stettler (now with our lord) and, Jacqueline Marie Mitchell Slaugh, later divorced and remarried (lsaec Slaugh). In total Chris has 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. In addition to raising four daughters, Chris worked as an administrative assistant for 18 years in a lobbying organization, 5 years in the Colorado State Senate, five years at the Archdiocese of Denver, and later in her move to Grand Junction was a door greeter at Wal-Mart. Cecilia, called Chris by her friends and relatives, loved life, her family and her friends. She enjoyed both new and old movies, was an avid reader and loved to share stories. Her family says that Chris ended each phone call with “God Bless” and advised her loved ones to never go to bed angry and to be grateful for something every day and family says you would rarely catch her without one of her favorite hats on. Chris was deeply loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed. Chris was always the inspiration and light in any room. She was always an advocate for the underdog and was a faithful Catholic. Chris was given many opportunities to travel in her life including Madrid, Spain where she was visiting her granddaughter, Amber Kissack, where she studied for 1 year due to being an honorary student. Chris was in the EWI (Executive Women’s International) where she traveled to Victoria Gardens in Vancouver, British Columbia and Seattle WA. Chris was also part of the BPI (Business & Professional Women’s Club) where she was able to travel to San Diego, CA. She is survived by husband, Joe; son-in-law, Michael Sharp; and daughters, Colleen Veronica Henley Sharp, Judith Ann Henley, Jacqueline Marie Mitchell Slaugh; 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd and Guadalupe “Ben” C’Debaca; two sisters, Ann Bollinger and Mary Alice King; a great-grandson, Elijah Wallace; and a great-granddaughter, Kinslee Heaven Oaks. A rosary will be held at 5:00 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at Martin Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with placement in the Columbarium. Please come and celebrate her amazing life.
