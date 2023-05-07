Celes “Leonard” Vallez April 11, 1954 - January 30, 2023 Celes “Leonard” Vallez, 68, passed away peacefully at Hope West Care Center surrounded by loved ones. He was born April 11, 1954 in Rock Springs, WY, son of Celestino (Bill) and Maxine Vallez. Leonard began school in Rock Springs then moved to Fruita with his parents in the late 1960s where his schooling continued. After retiring as a custodian from Shelledy Elementary, Leonard enjoyed spending his time with family, friends and his beloved pets. He also enjoyed watching his favorite sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Wrestling. Leonard was a kind and loving soul to everyone he met. His greatest and most unselfish gift was to help care for his parents throughout their lives. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maxine Vallez, sister, Madelene Pacheco, brothers Fredrick and Garry Vallez and special sister in law Betty Mascarenas. Survivors include: sister, Shirley Gardea (Jesse) of Fruita; brothers, Herman Mascarenas of Riverton, UT and Steve Vallez of Fruita; fiance, Sabrina Shires and her daughter, Bernice of Orchard Mesa; many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held Friday May 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita.
