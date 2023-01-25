Charlene Frances Richards August 30, 1939 - January 18, 2023 Charlene Frances Richards 83, passed away at her home on January 18, 2023. Charlene was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado on August 30, 1939 to Charles and Clarissa Ficklin. Charlene graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957. In 1959 she married Lawrence R. Gray and had three daughters, but later divorced. In 1985 she married Evan Richards and gained three step-children. She started working at Brownson’s Clothing Store and later left to join Home Loan & Investment Company as their bookkeeper. She retired in 1989. Charlene is a woman of faith and enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. She also enjoyed fishing, bowling, baking and gardening. After retirement Charlene and Evan joined the Good Sam’s RV Club and traveled around the United States. Charlene was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she made many friends. Charlene is survived by her husband, Evan, of 37 years; three daughters, Coleen (Gary) Street, Shelly (Tony) Taylor, Victoria (Ric) Belden all of Grand Junction, Colorado; step children, Bill (Nancy) Richards of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Shelley (Gary) Gesick of Delta, Colorado; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Charlene is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Earl Ficklin; step siblings, Glen Marler, Marvin Marler, Harold Marler, Kenneth Marler and Ruth Dunlap; and step son Steven Richards. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27th at 1 pm at Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 904 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501. In lieu of flowers the family has requested any donations be made to Hopewest, 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506 in Charlene Richard’s name.
Chance of Rain: 81%
Sunrise: 07:26:46 AM
Sunset: 05:25:38 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:26:05 AM
Sunset: 05:26:47 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:25:23 AM
Sunset: 05:27:57 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:24:38 AM
Sunset: 05:29:06 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:23:52 AM
Sunset: 05:30:16 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:23:04 AM
Sunset: 05:31:26 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 54%
Sunrise: 07:22:15 AM
Sunset: 05:32:36 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.