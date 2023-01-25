Charlene Frances Richards

Charlene Frances Richards August 30, 1939 - January 18, 2023 Charlene Frances Richards 83, passed away at her home on January 18, 2023. Charlene was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado on August 30, 1939 to Charles and Clarissa Ficklin. Charlene graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957. In 1959 she married Lawrence R. Gray and had three daughters, but later divorced. In 1985 she married Evan Richards and gained three step-children. She started working at Brownson’s Clothing Store and later left to join Home Loan & Investment Company as their bookkeeper. She retired in 1989. Charlene is a woman of faith and enjoyed spending time with her family most of all. She also enjoyed fishing, bowling, baking and gardening. After retirement Charlene and Evan joined the Good Sam’s RV Club and traveled around the United States. Charlene was an active member of the First United Methodist Church where she made many friends. Charlene is survived by her husband, Evan, of 37 years; three daughters, Coleen (Gary) Street, Shelly (Tony) Taylor, Victoria (Ric) Belden all of Grand Junction, Colorado; step children, Bill (Nancy) Richards of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Shelley (Gary) Gesick of Delta, Colorado; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Charlene is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Earl Ficklin; step siblings, Glen Marler, Marvin Marler, Harold Marler, Kenneth Marler and Ruth Dunlap; and step son Steven Richards. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 27th at 1 pm at Brown’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 904 7th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501. In lieu of flowers the family has requested any donations be made to Hopewest, 3090 North 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506 in Charlene Richard’s name.