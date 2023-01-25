Charles Cassell

Charles Cassell June 28, 1925 - January 15, 2023 Uncle Bob left us wonderful memories: his love of cars (Fords, of course!), his attention to details (hanging the Christmas lights exactly the same distance apart on the trees), his love of the same breakfast foods every day (oatmeal, banana, roll and coffee), his passion for the color blue and his love for Doris. He served in the US Coast Guard from May 1943 to April 1946 as a Lookout Mate on NAS Whidbey Island in Puget Sound and on the LST 170 (Landing Ship Tank) in the South Pacific. He worked as a semi-tractor driver for UPS for over 40 years. He was honored as the number one driver in Denver when he retired. He was a member of the Central States Teamsters. Bob was born in Denver to Charlie B. and Frances Helen (DeBoer) Cassell and raised on a farm on the outskirts of Denver. He moved to Parachute in 2019 and lived with his nephew Steve and wife Judy. He spent his last days at Hope West. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris and siblings, Dorothy, Evelyn, Georgia, Callie, Virginia, Ralph, Betty and Hazel. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being made by Fairmount Funeral Home and Cemetery. A service will be held January 27 at 10 a.m. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope West in Grand Junction, Charles Robert (Bob) Cassell