Charles Cassell June 28, 1925 - January 15, 2023 Uncle Bob left us wonderful memories: his love of cars (Fords, of course!), his attention to details (hanging the Christmas lights exactly the same distance apart on the trees), his love of the same breakfast foods every day (oatmeal, banana, roll and coffee), his passion for the color blue and his love for Doris. He served in the US Coast Guard from May 1943 to April 1946 as a Lookout Mate on NAS Whidbey Island in Puget Sound and on the LST 170 (Landing Ship Tank) in the South Pacific. He worked as a semi-tractor driver for UPS for over 40 years. He was honored as the number one driver in Denver when he retired. He was a member of the Central States Teamsters. Bob was born in Denver to Charlie B. and Frances Helen (DeBoer) Cassell and raised on a farm on the outskirts of Denver. He moved to Parachute in 2019 and lived with his nephew Steve and wife Judy. He spent his last days at Hope West. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris and siblings, Dorothy, Evelyn, Georgia, Callie, Virginia, Ralph, Betty and Hazel. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being made by Fairmount Funeral Home and Cemetery. A service will be held January 27 at 10 a.m. Interment will be 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope West in Grand Junction, Charles Robert (Bob) Cassell
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:26:51 AM
Sunset: 05:25:38 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:26:10 AM
Sunset: 05:26:47 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:25:28 AM
Sunset: 05:27:56 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:24:43 AM
Sunset: 05:29:06 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:23:57 AM
Sunset: 05:30:16 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 05:31:26 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 07:22:20 AM
Sunset: 05:32:36 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Snow showers. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.