Charles (Charlie) Leonard Fletcher, Sr. September 17, 1945 - November 20, 2020 It is what it is. No explanation necessary. I think my dad gradually grasped this concept throughout his life. I witnessed this as his sense of identity changed with his surroundings - by who he surrounded himself with. He was a loving father. He was proud of his family, his work and his hard-fought accomplishments. I think he used to believe his ego was beautifully humbled whenever life deemed it necessary. His sense of worth and identity encompassed loving kindness and generosity. He was never afraid to laugh with you or cry with you - whether he liked it or not. As I look back on each experience I had with him, I can see the hard shell of expectations begin to crack and fall away revealing raw unexpected outcomes he learned from and was able to carry through to the next thing life brought him. “You can only lose something that you have, but you cannot lose something that you are.” - Eckhart Tolle And to this, all I can say is that he left some very decent humans that he had a part in making that way. He is survived by his very loving daughter, Melissa Fletcher and her wife, Monica; his ever-questioning son, Charles Fletcher, Jr. and his husband, Misiek, along with their two children; and Charlie’s grandchildren, Maya and Oscar; his transcendent first wife, Mary Jane Cash; his son, Robert Boykin and his wife, Alicia, along with his grandchildren, Michael Boykin, Hailey Harris and James Boykin and the newest member, his great-grandson, Kingston, Hailey’s son; his sister, Grace Lane; and NUMEROUS nieces and nephews. Memorial Services to be held August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Palisade Cemetery, 3529 Front St, Palisade, CO 81526. Please join us at 4:00 p.m. as we gather to celebrate Charlie at one of his favorite eating spots, Fiesta Guadalajara, 710 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Palisade Funeral Home.
