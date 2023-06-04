Charles "Chuck" Rosa

Charles "Chuck" Wayne Rosa December 9, 1951 - May 23, 2023 Charles "Chuck" Wayne Rosa, 71, passed away peacefully on May 23rd, 2023, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chuck was born to Oswald and Rachel Rosa on December 9, 1951, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Growing up in Palisade across from the old high school, his class was the first to attend Taylor Elementary. At Palisade High School he played football, ran track and was in the band, but his first love was baseball. He attended Mesa State Junior College and then Graduated from Ottawa University (KS) with his BA. He spent his Junior Year of College in Morelia, Mexico. After college he worked in the family Peach Orchard in Palisade until he started as a Financial Consultant at Boettcher & CO. There, he became the youngest partner in his mid-20's. In 1990 he established Merrill Lynch in Grand Junction. Later in 2002, Chuck created Rosa & Associates, from which he retired in 2019. Throughout his years he was passionate about his community. He was a coach and volunteer at Monument Little League, a member of the Sheriff's Posse, a member of Knights of Columbus, volunteered for the Grand Junction Special Olympics, was VP of the Cancer Society, a member of Kiwanis, and many other organizations. "Getting involved" was something he preached and tirelessly modeled.
Chuck was passionately active in his Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. He served as educator and spiritual guide for both Adult and Children religious programs. He served on Parish Council and on many liturgical committees.