Charles E. Wilson, MD November 5, 1931 - October 8, 2022 Charles E. Wilson, MD was born on Guy Fawkes Day, which delighted his English grandmother, in Canon City, Colorado on November 5, 1931 to Charles V. and A. May (McIlvaney) Wilson. Charlie was an amazing man. At age four, he contracted polio. He lived at Children’s Hospital in Denver for three years, while being treated. At a time when people with disabilities were dismissed or “put away,” he, with pure grit and determination, fought to go to college, first becoming a pharmacist and then a medical doctor. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1954 and then earned his M.D. at the same institution in 1958. Charlie was a devoted medical educator, starting as a full-time instructor in medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in 1963. After establishing a medical practice in Grand Junction in 1964, he continued to teach at UCHSC. In 1969, Perry L. Rashleigh joined him in private practice, one that eventually became Mountain West Dermatology. In addition to Grand Junction, he practiced in Montrose. Among his career accomplishments was as Chief of Staff of St. Mary’s as well as Director of Medical Education. He was one of the co-founders of Rocky Mountain Health Plans which became a nationwide model. He married his life-long love, Marjorie Habenicht, in 1958. Three children followed. His philosophy was that if you want your children to be close to you, you need to spend time with them. And so he did. Picnics, Jeeping, and trips to the Grand Mesa cabin and to Ouray were the fabric of family life. Retiring in 1988 due to complications of polio, he became a sculptor. His work was displayed in a variety of galleries and is found in homes all across the country. He always thought that his artistic side began while whittling during recess at Four Mile School in Canon City. Charlie will often be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor. He always said he wanted the song, “Cab Driver, Once More Round the Block” to be played at the end of his funeral and a Checker Cab to take him to the cemetery. Preceding him in death was his beloved son, Mark in 1980, his parents and sisters, as well as many dear friends, with whom we believe he has already raised a glass in the great beyond. We also like to think of him riding his beloved horse, Chief, whom his father lovingly trained to be his transportation when his legs could not do the job. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marj; daughter, Amy (Brian) Exstrum, of Ouray; son, Drew (Lisa) Wilson of American Fork, Utah; grandchildren, Charlie and Olivia Exstrum and step-grandchildren, Sydney and Riley Stoll. Memorial service will be on Friday October 14th at 1:00 PM at First Congregational Church 1425 N. 5th Street. To honor his deep love of Ouray and his passion for reading, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Ouray Public Library PO Box 625 Ouray, CO 81427.
