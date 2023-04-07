Charles Green April 2, 1941 - March 26, 2023 It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we announce the death of Charles Steven Green on March 26, 2023. Charles is the son of Glenn and Margaret Green. Born in Sterling, Colorado where the Green family homesteaded. Charles is the eldest of three children followed by his brother, Dennis (Mary) Green and sister, Kathy Herring-Loyd. He attended Grand Canyon College where he met his first wife, Delores Jane Green. On August 16, 1963, they began their 54 years of life together until Jane’s death in June of 2018. Charles and Jane raised three children, Jennifer (Andrew), Wade (Paula) and John (Janell). He has five grandsons: Steven, Christopher, Garrett, Emmett, and Wyatt. Charles taught English and Vocal Music at Orchard Mesa Junior/Middle High School until he retired. During the summers, early on in his teaching career, he drove a milk truck to gather milk from the local dairy farms around the Collbran and Mesa areas. Later Charles and Jane worked as managers at the X Lazy F Presbyterian Church camp above Crawford, Colorado. During the summer they would welcome campers and in the fall hunters. Charles’ favorite hobby was scroll woodworking and there are many friends and family members who have his artwork in their homes. After the death of Jane, Charles found new life and love and on June 27, 2020, married Margaret Currier. Together they traveled, attended symphony concerts, family gatherings and enjoyed each other’s company. During the pandemic, Charles and Margaret encouraged and cared for each other and bolstered each other’s faith with daily devotions. Margaret loved to hear his “beautiful” bass voice as he read the devotions or when he sang at First Presbyterian Church and Cross Roads Methodist Church. Over a short time, Charles and Margaret were able to blend two families who lovingly cared for Charles until the end of his life on earth and into the beginning of life with our Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. We are so grateful for the staff at Grand Valley Oncology and HopeWest. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to HopeWest: 3090 North 12th Street, #B Grand Junction, CO 81506. A Memorial service will take place on April 8, 2023, 2 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Co.
