Charles Joseph Mathis March 3, 1951 - December 5, 2022 Charles Joseph Mathis, a loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, and friend, passed away on December 5th, 2022. Chuck was born on March 3rd, 1951, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He lived in Western Colorado and eventually settled in Grand Junction. He graduated from Central High School in 1969, and pursued his bachelor’s degree later in life, graduating in 2000 from Mesa State College. Chuck was a loving, caring, dedicated, smart, compassionate, and hard-working man who touched the lives of many. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and co-workers. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, where he loved to fish and camp with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling and visiting the beach. Family was first in Chuck’s eyes, and it showed. You could always find him cheering on his kids and grandkids at school and sporting events where he was their biggest fan. Chuck’s other love was his career at the Grand Junction Fire Department. He had a very illustrious career, earning his way up the ranks and providing over 38 years of service. He began as a Firefighter and retired as the Fire Marshall on January 4th, 2018. Chuck loved working at the Fire Department, where he considered his co-workers a second family. His career at the Fire Department also allowed him to serve his community in many capacities, which he was proud of and enjoyed immensely. Chuck is survived by his wife, Diana Mathis; his daughter, Ericka Thompson; and his son, Aaron Mathis (Katie Mathis). Chuck has three grandchildren, Caden Thompson, Ava Mathis, and Grayson Mathis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Charles Mathis and several aunts and uncles. There will be a celebration of life at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 13, at the First United Methodist Church (522 White Ave) in Grand Junction. Burial will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. Prior to the celebration of life, there will be a viewing starting at 9:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest.
