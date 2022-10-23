Charles Kent Pacheco

Charles Kent Pacheco September 24, 1946 - October 13, 2022 Charles Kent Pacheco passed on Thursday morning, October 13, 2022 at his home in Fruita. His family were with him, keeping vigil as he passed. Kent was born September 24, 1946, in Pueblo, Colorado, the son of Bennie and Lela (Davison) Pacheco. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy 1966-1969. He was married to Sandy Botkin on July 18, 1970 in Fruita. Kent enjoyed golf, softball and several other sports, and he loved coaching softball and wrestling. He also enjoyed playing poker with his friends who kept his spirits up as his health was failing. Kent is survived by his wife Sandy, sons, Kevin Pacheco and Rick Pacheco, daughter, Kenda Pacheco, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister, D’Ann Garcia, sisters-in-law, Terrie (Roger) Marichalar and Bobbie Botkin, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Kristen Renea Pacheco, brother-in-law, Richard Garcia, and brother-in-law, Ed Botkin, who passed on October 5th. The family would like to thank the VA for helping Kent through many medical issues, including complications due to Agent Orange. Also, the family extends their thanks to Hospice and to the Fruita EMTs. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held for Kent at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, 0ctober 27th at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita.