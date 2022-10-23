Charles W. Lenhardt August 12,1942 - September 30, 2022 Charles W. Lenhardt, a longtime resident of Grand Junction, died peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022 under the loving care of Hopewest Hospice. His wife Laura and beloved dog, Mike, were at his bedside. He was 80 years old. “Chuck” was born in Fort Morgan, CO on August 12,1942. The second of five children of Harold and Ellen Lenhardt, Chuck grew up on his family farm. His fondest memories were of adventures riding horseback with neighboring farm friends on the wide-open Eastern plains and fields. You can take the man off the farm but its hard to take the farm out of the man. After graduating from Fort Morgan High School, Chuck deepened his understanding of agriculture at Colorado State University, studying chemistry and agronomy for his undergraduate degree. Although they both grew up in Fort Morgan, Chuck didn’t meet his future wife, Laura Hamann, until one summer between his junior and senior year of college when they both worked on the pickle docks for the H.J. Heinz company. They were married December 28, 1964, after hegraduated college. In the years leading up to the Vietnam War, Chuck enlisted in the Air Force in 1965 and attended weather school. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany for three years. Living off base in Plattenhardt, they lived off the economy and became fluent in German. During this time, he and Laura extensively traveled throughout Europe. Their favorite destination being dry, sunny Spain and skiing the Swiss Alps as the climate and scenery of both reminded them of Colorado. Upon returning to the US, he joined the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) of Agriculture, an agency of the US Department of Agriculture which later became part of the Farm Service Agency. Chuck served as a county executive director for Kit Carson county, and a specialist at the State office in Denver. He was advanced to District Director for the western slope countries. He and Laura relocated to Grand Junction where they bought a farm house with acreage and majestic views of Colorado National Monument. He retired in 1992. Throughout his life, Chuck found enjoyment in music, nature, and traveling. He was an accomplished pianist, having taken lessons from ages 6 to until a young adult. When he turned 16 years old, his parents offered to buy him a car or a Hammond spinet organ. Chuck chose the organ. He enjoyed a range of music, from pop, to classics and occasionally county music. His largest audience was for attendees at the Colorado State Fair. Chuck gardened almost daily and was known for his tomatoes and peppers. He also enjoyed restoring tractors and classic Volvos. An outdoorsman, Chuck enjoyed boating and fishing. His favorite trips were to Lake Powell, the San Juan Islands and the British Virgin Islands with his boating friends. He and Laura enjoyed travel to Alaska, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, the Amazon , Galapagos Islands and a memorable trip to Machu Picchu . Chuck is predeceased by his parents and oldest bother, Hugh. He survived by wife, Laura; sister, Gaynelle and Paul Jensen (Wilsonville, OR); sister, Barb and Gary Frihauf and brother, Larry and Dianne Lenhardt. (All of Fort Morgan, CO). A family celebration will be held at a later date in Fort Morgan. Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice or the Roice-Hurst Humanesociety. “Life is journey to be shared with those you love. Each day is gift to open, appreciate and enjoy.’ - Laura Lenhardt
Chance of Rain: 95%
Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM
Sunset: 06:25:21 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 77%
Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM
Sunset: 06:24:02 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM
Sunset: 06:22:43 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: WNW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:34:34 AM
Sunset: 06:21:26 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM
Sunset: 06:20:10 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM
Sunset: 06:18:55 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM
Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.