Cherrylyn Brown Marks December 10, 1945 - October 5, 2022 Cherrylyn (Cheryl) Marks, 76, died on October 5, 2022, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born on December 10, 1945, in Jackson, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Herold L. and Charlotte (Fehrman) Brown. Cherrylyn graduated from Jackson High School, Class of 1963. Following graduation she attended Rio Grand College, pursuing a teaching degree. When her high school sweetheart, Michael L. Marks, Sr. returned from serving in the Army, they got married and started a family. They celebrated 42 years of marriage, which ended with the death of her husband in 2012. Throughout her life she worked many jobs with the last working for more than 20 years at WalMart in Jackson, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters; Madelyn (Clark), Joy (Deans), Ann (Waddington), Rosalyn (Miller), and brother, Herold L. Brown, Jr. Surviving are her children and their families: son Michael Jr, wife, Melinda (Freidenberger), and their children, Madelyn and Xavier; daughter Michele, husband, Jeff VanSickle, and their children, Abigail and Jacob; son Anthony, wife, Jessica (Johnson) and daughter, Isabella. Cherrylyn loved her family dearly. She would do anything for them. A celebration of life will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 21, 2022 at Clifton Christian Church for those in the Grand Junction area. A later service will be held in Jackson, Ohio at a time yet to be determined.
