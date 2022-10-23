Cheryl Lynn Droskin

Cheryl Lynn Droskin July 7, 1945 - September 29, 2022 Cheryl Lynn Droskin went home with the Lord, Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Cheryl was born July 7, 1945, in Hastings, Nebraska, the daughter of late Alden and Mildred Peterson. She grew up in McCook ,Nebraska where she graduated high school and later attended beauty school. Cheryl was a dedicated member of Vineyard Community Church in Grand Junction. Cheryl was married to the love of her life, Joseph Droskin, in 1965. She was employed as a candy maker at Russell Stover’s Candy Factory in Montrose, Colorado for many years. She worked in home health for quite some time. Her primary and most rewarding job was being an incredible wife to Joe and mother to her 3 children Craig, Brad, and Milinda. She was a proud grandma, Granny Grizzly Bear, to 8 grandchildren. She could be found at all of their sporting events and activities and she was their biggest and loudest cheerleader. Cheryl enjoyed maintaining her flower and vegetable garden every year. She loved fishing, going on car rides which would lead to exploring new and fun places. She looked forward to watching the Denver Nuggets on tv. Cheryl suffered from dementia which took away much of her ability to enjoy her friends and to do the things she loved in recent years. Cheryl is survived by her children; Craig Droskin and wife, JoAnn; and Milinda Taylor and husband, Garrett; sister-in-law. Beth Elliott; nieces, Daniel Elliott and Jody Connor; grandchildren, Holly, Ridge, Caelyn, Destin, Kamden, Dakota, Garret, and Abiqail. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Droskin; son, Brad Droskin; parents, Alden and Mildred Peterson; sister, Linda Bauer and nephew, Timothy Alden Bauer A memorial service will take place Saturday October 29, 2022, at 10:30am, at Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave Grand Junction 81503. Lunch will be provided following the service.