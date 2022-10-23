Cheryl Lynn Droskin July 7, 1945 - September 29, 2022 Cheryl Lynn Droskin went home with the Lord, Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Cheryl was born July 7, 1945, in Hastings, Nebraska, the daughter of late Alden and Mildred Peterson. She grew up in McCook ,Nebraska where she graduated high school and later attended beauty school. Cheryl was a dedicated member of Vineyard Community Church in Grand Junction. Cheryl was married to the love of her life, Joseph Droskin, in 1965. She was employed as a candy maker at Russell Stover’s Candy Factory in Montrose, Colorado for many years. She worked in home health for quite some time. Her primary and most rewarding job was being an incredible wife to Joe and mother to her 3 children Craig, Brad, and Milinda. She was a proud grandma, Granny Grizzly Bear, to 8 grandchildren. She could be found at all of their sporting events and activities and she was their biggest and loudest cheerleader. Cheryl enjoyed maintaining her flower and vegetable garden every year. She loved fishing, going on car rides which would lead to exploring new and fun places. She looked forward to watching the Denver Nuggets on tv. Cheryl suffered from dementia which took away much of her ability to enjoy her friends and to do the things she loved in recent years. Cheryl is survived by her children; Craig Droskin and wife, JoAnn; and Milinda Taylor and husband, Garrett; sister-in-law. Beth Elliott; nieces, Daniel Elliott and Jody Connor; grandchildren, Holly, Ridge, Caelyn, Destin, Kamden, Dakota, Garret, and Abiqail. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Droskin; son, Brad Droskin; parents, Alden and Mildred Peterson; sister, Linda Bauer and nephew, Timothy Alden Bauer A memorial service will take place Saturday October 29, 2022, at 10:30am, at Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave Grand Junction 81503. Lunch will be provided following the service.
Chance of Rain: 99%
Sunrise: 07:31:26 AM
Sunset: 06:25:24 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 07:32:29 AM
Sunset: 06:24:04 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: W @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:33:32 AM
Sunset: 06:22:46 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: W @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:34:36 AM
Sunset: 06:21:29 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 07:35:40 AM
Sunset: 06:20:13 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:36:44 AM
Sunset: 06:18:58 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:37:49 AM
Sunset: 06:17:44 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.