Chris Daily April 7, 2022 - November 6, 2022 Chris Daily, 77, of Bend, OR. died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from cardiovascular disease. Chris was born the son of Edmund and Louise Daily in Grand Junction, CO. in 1945. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1963 and Colorado State University in 1969 with a degree in Mathematics. He married his high school sweetheart, Rochelle Boyer, in 1968. Chris was a computer guru with the mind of an engineer, leading him to a successful career as a consultant for database development companies including Oracle. In 2002, Chris married the love of his life, Barbara Estes-Daily. The two made their home together in Westminster, CO. with their dog Molly. In 2012, Chris lost Barbara to ALS. Shortly thereafter, he decided to move to Bend to be closer to his son and granddaughter. While there, he opened Cascade Real Estate Photography with his son Quinn. A native of Colorado, Chris had a deep love of the outdoors. From a young age, he pursued fly fishing, hunting and skiing. In the early 1970s, he took up whitewater rafting and kayaking with his first wife, Rochelle, and their two children. This hobby quickly became a passion. During his life he rowed some of the greatest rivers in the world including most sections of the Colorado River in Colorado, Utah and Arizona, the Salmon River in Idaho, and the Pacuare River and Reventazon River in Costa Rica where he was also a professional river guide. At last count, Chris had rowed more than 10,000 river miles and embarked on more than 100 river trips. A highly respected oarsman, he pioneered many of the systems used today for private multi-day river trips. In his kayaking endeavors, he competed for many years as a slalom racer and supported his children in the sport as well. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara; his sisters, Corrine Dawson and Margie Cheedle, and dog, Molly. He is survived by his children; son, Quinn Daily and his wife, Sarah of Bend, OR.; daughter Andrea Trombley and her husband Bill of Carbondale, CO; stepdaughter, Kim Daniels and her husband, Mike of St. Louis, MO; granddaughter, Kila Daily; his dog, Peri; and his extended river family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the American Heart Association. Chris Daily
