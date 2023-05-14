Christina Louise Hutchinson September 18, 1933 - January 12, 2022 On September 18, 1933, Christina Louise Fowler was born to Daniel Herbert Fowler and Rebecca Christina Morrow in Pittsburgh, PA. She was known to most as Tina. She passed away on January 12, 2022, after a lengthy bout with the after-effects of the COVID 19 virus. Tina was the second of five siblings, who along with her mother and siblings followed her father across the United States camping, fishing, and exploring while her father worked as a mining inspector for the Federal Government. While camping in many of the National Parks she developed a great love for the outdoors. From an early age, she was enamored with horses and whenever they were camped with any nearby you could find her talking to and petting them. Tina’s love for animals was instilled by her mother, who grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania. At the age of seventeen, Tina met and married her first husband, Eli Edie. To this union were born five children: Avis (Edie) Loshbaugh, Brian Edie, Colleen (Edie) McBroom, Dwayne Edie, and Eva Edie. They divorced in 1974. In 1975, she married Edwin D. (Sonny) Hutchinson who preceded her in death. Tina was strong, stubborn, and unbending like most mothers that love and care about their children. She was an amazing cook and seamstress; she kept us all well-fed and clothed. Tina was outgoing and made friends easily. She was a devout Christian and a long-time member of the Palisade Christian Church. She was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed showing off her many beautiful flowers. She loved quilting, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She was an amazing cook, and enjoyed family gatherings at her home, where she made sure no one ever left hungry!
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:03:07 AM
Sunset: 08:18:08 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:03 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:01:19 AM
Sunset: 08:19:57 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM
Sunset: 08:20:51 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:59:38 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:58:49 AM
Sunset: 08:22:38 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:58:02 AM
Sunset: 08:23:31 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.