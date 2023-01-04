Christine (Chris) Ellen Corwin March 7, 1940 - December 15, 2022 Christine (Chris) Ellen Corwin, age 82 died 15th December, 2022, born on March 7th, 1940, in Rifle, Colorado to Oliver Henry Michelsen and Lovena Mae Ryden Michelsen. Chris was the first of 4 children. Brother, Jimmy Michelsen was born August 12, 1942, Jerry Michelsen was born August 8, 1943, and Carol Michelsen was born on September 1, 1944. When she was 9 years old when her father Oliver passed away. She attended the country school Antlers 4th through 7th grade. Chris graduated from Rifle high school in 1958 as salutatorian of her class. She later attended Mesa College where she took accounting classes in Grand Junction, Colorado for 1 year and worked to pay for her room and board. She married Bill Janes in 1960 and they had three children. Michael Craig Janes, born August 31, 1960, Brad William Janes, born April 13, 1962, and Amanda Michelle Janes, born September 29, 1966. They later divorced and she married Jim Corwin in 1979. She gained three stepchildren, Kevin Corwin, born July 15, 1959, Christine Corwin (Romero), born June 2, 1962, and Neal Corwin, born July 7, 1966. She also gained a Granddaughter Brandy Linn, born April 13, 1978. Chris worked for Chips Grand Tire in Moab and she and Jim enjoyed playing golf. They enjoyed several different golf courses in Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Jamaica, and Maui. But their favorite course always remained the Moab Golf Club where she enjoyed time with all her wonderful friends. Jim and Chris moved to Moab, Utah where they lived until 2019 before returning to Grand Junction, Colorado. Chris is preceded in death by her Husband Jim, Father Oliver Michelsen, Her Mother Lovena Michelsen, both of her brothers Jim Michelsen, Jerry Michelsen as well as her son, Brad Janes. Chris loved her family very much and is survived by her sister, Carol Loesch (Gale Loesch) of Grand Junction; her son, Michael Janes (Melissa Janes) of Grand Junction; her daughter, Amanda Weihl (Dave Wheil) of Grand Junction; Stepson, Kevin Corwin (Ann Campbell) of Discovery Bay, California; Stepdaughter, Christine Romero of Commerce City, Colorado; and Stepson, Neal Corwin (Tammy Corwin) of Alger, Ohio as well as many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. No services are planned at this time. Burial is planned at a later date in Rifle, Colorado where Chris’s ashes will be laid to rest at her mother’s grave.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:33:18 AM
Sunset: 05:04:02 PM
Humidity: 94%
Wind: SE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Some clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:21 AM
Sunset: 05:04:53 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:33:22 AM
Sunset: 05:05:46 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:06:40 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:33:17 AM
Sunset: 05:07:35 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM
Sunset: 05:08:32 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM
Sunset: 05:09:30 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.