Christoval (Chris) John Garcia November 15, 1941 - March 1, 2023 It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our Husband, father, and grandfather Christoval (Chris) John Garcia, 81; who went to be with our Lord on March 1, 2023, in the care of HopeWest Hospice, surrounded by his family. He was born November 15, 1941, in Belvedere, California to Urban and Matilda Garcia. He married his sweetheart Sandra Kay Wade in Grand Junction, Colorado on March 13th, 1958, and was married 64 years (12 days shy of 65 years). He is survived by his loving wife along with their four children Debbie Garcia, Berna Brown (Jim), Chris Garcia aka Piffer (Sarah), and Crystalinn Garcia. Thirteen grandchildren, Christopher, Karey, Trapper, Stacy, Anthony, Jamie, Brandon, John, William, Leeila, Sandra, Sarah, Josh and twenty-eight great-grandchildren along with six great-great-grandchildren, two sisters Verna Garcia, and Maria Schenker. He is proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers and one grandson. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Chris was a retired truck driver, fisherman, inventor, entrepreneur, and engineer. He was self-educated. Funeral services will be held on March 11, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at Canyon View Vineyard Church (Chapel), 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Co 81505. The family would like to express their thanks to HopeWest for their gracious loving care of our husband and father. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to HopeWest of Hospice in his honor.

