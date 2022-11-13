Claire Wayne Behlings July 11, 1925 - October 5, 202 Claire Wayne Behlings of Grand Junction passed away on November 5th at the HopeWest facility. He was born July 11, 1925 in Dunbar, Iowa to Walter and Inez Behlings. When Claire was 11 years old, he became a big brother to his sister, Marilyn. Claire graduated for Madison Minnesota High School, and Gale Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Claire volunteered for the Army in the fall of 1943, serving from January 1944, being honorably discharged in November 1946 after serving in WW II in the Philippines and Japan with the 33rd Infantry Division and 11th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Upon returning from the service, Claire returned to Minnesota to help with the family farm until he began working for the Milwaukee Railroad as an agent and telegraph operator. He retired in the spring of 1986. Claire met Arline Ruth Hank in Madison, Minnesota at the town’s carnival, on the tilt awhirl. He always said she just slid into his arms, and he never let go. Claire and Arline married on June 4th, 1949 and began their journey of life, moving to work for the railroad in Perry, Iowa, raising three daughters. Claire and Arline moved to Mesa, Arizona for their retirement years, until health issues caused them to move to Grand Junction, Colorado to be closer to their two surviving daughters in 2008. Claire is survived by his daughters, Diane Razee and Julie Bitner, both of Grand Junction; sister, Marilyn Olson of Madison, MN; Son-in-law, Don (Sandra) Wheeler of Phoenix; grandchildren, Shawn Wheeler, Jeff (Mary) Wheeler of Phoenix, Michelle Long of Denver, Scott Long of Phoenix, Ashley (Alex) Trandall of Denver, Heather (Robert) Agnew of Sacramento, CA, Jaimee Razee of Denver. He also leaves behind nine great grand kids; Alex Wheeler, Desiree Smith, Austin Jordan, Kourtney Long, Brayden Long, Zachary Long, Ethan Agnew, Brooklyn Agnew, and Gwendolyn Trandall, and many nephews and nieces, along with many friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents, wife, and his daughter, Kathy Wheeler. Claire will be remembered with his kindness, and sense of humor. He was an awesome father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. MumaTuk Dad, until we meet again! You are loved!
