Clarence Harold Infanger August 1, 1941 - November 16, 2022 Clarence Harold Infanger, age 81, of Grand Junction, CO passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 16, 2022. Harold, as he preferred to be called, was born on August 1, 1941 in Steamboat Springs, CO. He was the second of four children born to Clarence Infanger and Bess (Wilcockson) Infanger. Harold spent his childhood in Phippsburg and Yampa, CO where he graduated high school. He continued his education, earning a Bachelor in English from the University of Wyoming in 1967 and a Masters of English Literature from Chadron State in NE in 1969. While in Graduate school he met Jodene Purvis who would become his wife. The two were married until her passing in 2016. Harold and Jody moved to Thermopolis, WY in 1969 where Harold taught high school English until retiring in 1998. He loved the kids he taught and was beloved by many of his students and co-workers alike for his great sense of humor and approachable demeanor. Harold was an avid outdoorsman and had a real love of fishing and especially hunting with his sons and friends. He was like a kid on Christmas day when hunting season began each year. Harold was also active in Kiwanis and was a member of the Elks Club and Fair Board. Another passion of Harold’s was eating donuts and drinking coffee while holding court with his friends at the local coffee shop in Thermopolis. Following his retirement Harold worked part-time at the Town of Thermopolis water plant as he had many summers while a teacher. A job he also loved because he got paid for “sitting around.” Harold and Jody left their beloved Thermopolis in 2005 for the milder winters of Grand Junction, CO and so that Jody could continue her career as an RN. While in Grand Junction, Harold earned the degree of Master Gardener and had to have a home with the biggest yard possible so he could continue his life-long love of gardening. He would spend hours “piddling” around the garden(s) with his 3 pugs. While not in the garden, Harold was very active with the Clifton Christian Church Food Bank and he was also a member of A.A for 30+ years. It was important to Harold to always help anyone who needed it no matter their situation. Following his wife’s passing in 2016, Harold’s own health began to fail until he finally left this world with as much grace and dignity as he gave it. Harold is survived by his sons, Jon (Barbara) Infanger of Grand Junction, CO, Kurt Infanger of Casper, Wyoming and Mike Infanger of Kuna, Idaho. Brother Jack Infanger of Glenwood Springs, CO and sisters Barbara Mckinney and Bonnie Watson both of Sun Lakes, AZ, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Harold is preceded in death by his parents, wife and his beloved pugs Bear, Coco and Molly Mae. A viewing for Clarence will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81505. A graveside service will occur Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at South Routt Cemetery, Yampa, CO. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Infanger family.
