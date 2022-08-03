Clark VanCleave Worrall

Clark VanCleave Worrall June 13, 1992 - July 25, 2022 Our son Clark was loving, charming, good looking and had a great sense of humor. Clark unconditionally loved his family and time that we spent together. He was so loved as a son, brother, uncle, grandson, friend, and a coworker. He loved everything about the outdoors and nature. Clark enjoyed hiking, finding sheds, campfires, 4 wheeling and riding his motorcycle. Being in the outdoors he loved to take pictures of wildlife, birds, flowers, and beautiful sunsets. Clark enjoyed and preferred his employment to be outdoors. Clark is survived by his mother, Ronda VanCleave-Worrall, of Rangely, CO.; his father, Donald Worrall, of Meeker, CO.; daughter, Frankie Nikole Sell, of Salt Lake City, UT.; sisters Tayah (Aijee), of Brighton, CO.; and Heidi Lucero (Andy), of Vernal, UT.; brother Lance Worrall (Micheal), of Grand Jct, CO.; Grandma Net (Gordon) of Vernal, UT. Clark is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. . He was the best uncle to his nieces and nephew. Cianna, Cerenity and Taliyah Anderson and Tyce, Saige, Reese Lucero. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Donald VanCleave. Grandmother Beverly Worrall. Uncles Blake VanCleave, Ronnie, and Mike Worrall. Cousins Sarah and Holly Dixon. In memory of Clark go enjoy a big bowl of ice cream. Until we meet again one day, know you’ll always be in our hearts. Funeral Services for Clark were held Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Rangely LDS Chapel (125 Eagle Crest Street). Interment was held in the Rangely Cemetery. Services under the direction of the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home.