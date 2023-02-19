Claron Elmer Rupe August 19, 1928 - February 15, 2023 Bud was born Claron Elmer Rupe on August 19, 1928 in Ottawa, Kansas. The family spent his early years living in Kansas and Missouri before settling on Glade Park and later the Riverside area in the late 1930’s. In 1946, he joined the Army Air Corps and trained in Telecommunications and Teletype Repair. He was stationed in Puerto Rico the majority of his military career. In May of 1951, he married Betty Jean Cottier in Grand Junction. They lived in Grand Junction together until her death in 2019. In 1952, Bud went to work for Mountain States Telephone where he worked as Lineman, Framer, and an Installer-Repairman and retired in 1984 as a Cable Repairman. He loved the outdoors. Every fall was the highlight of the year when hunting season came around. He used to get off work and drive to the “Black Rocks” on Glade Park and fish all night, returning in the morning in time to go to work. He was tireless. Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; sons, Jerry (Cindy) and Trent (Roxie); sisters, Ruth Naeve and Flora Parkerson; and brother, Dale. He is survived by his son, Chuck (Christine); sister, Darlene Murphy; brother, Galen (Sue); 9 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was a good husband, father, and grandfather as well as a friend. He will be missed. A viewing for Bud will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Grand Junction Memorial Gardens.
